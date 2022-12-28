TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one won the estimated $565 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but one lucky person in Florida is $1 million richer.

The numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11, but no one matched them all. The Megaplier was 2x.

The game’s website says five people—two in California and three others in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi—matched five of the numbers to win the $1 million prize.

Mega Million drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 pm ET. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

The next jackpot will be worth an estimated $640 million with a cash option of $328.3 million.