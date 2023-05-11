TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tutu, a 4-month-old black mouth cur mix puppy, will soon be available for adoption in Florida.

According to Road Dogg Rescue in Pensacola, Tutu was born with a neurological condition that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

The rescue said Tutu received a second chance at life after being gifted her pink wheelchair to help her become mobile and independent and now she is looking for a forever home.

“The wheelchair has been amazing – a huge benefit. It is going to help Tutu learn to walk, and hopefully, she will not need her wheelchair one day!” Tutu’s foster mom, Lauren Bartz, said. “I think people see disabled dogs and think that they are disposable and not worth living. They definitely deserve life, just like any other dog. Tutu would have been euthanized, but now she can go on to live a normal life.”

(Road Dogg Rescue)

(Road Dogg Rescue)

(Road Dogg Rescue)

(Road Dogg Rescue)

Road Dogg Rescue said it is working on getting Tutu surgery to repair her hernia and spay her. Once she has surgery, she will be available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting Tutu, click here.