TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The McRib is making yet another return, but this time only to a few states.

McDonald’s locations in Florida, Georgia, and southeast South Carolina will be bringing back the customer favorite starting this Thursday.

The McRib first originated in test markets back in 1981, which then began its 40-year reign, at least in an on-and-off matter. The sandwich made its final farewell nationally in 2022.

However, restaurants in the following Florida counties will be bringing back the McRib: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia.