TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A McDonald’s employee, and registered sex offender, was arrested Monday after authorities said he sexually harassed an underage co-worker in Broward County, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Broward County authorities said 31-year-old Jakeem Jackson of Lauderhill allegedly grabbed the 16-year-old victim and hugged her, but as she tried pulling away, he wouldn’t let go.

At one point, investigators said Jackson had put his hands on her private area over her clothes. The report said the victim started screaming and told Jackson to leave her alone.

According to the McDonald’s manager, Jackson was fired.

Jackson had been accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a 35-year-old disabled man back in 2019, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ. At that time, he was employed as a driver for a program that transports those with disabilities around the U.S. He was arrested in 2020 and was registered as a sex offender in March 2022.

Jackson was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older.

A judge set his bond to $100,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim and the McDonald’s location.