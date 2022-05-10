TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows multiple brawls break out at a large boat party in Volusia County on Saturday, WESH reported.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was hurt and several others were arrested or cited after the event, which was dubbed “Mayhem at Lake George 2022.”

In the video, four or five men in swimming trunks can be seen exchanging blows. It’s unclear what led to them trading punches.

“People are just out there to have a good time, but like anything else, when you have a huge concentration of people like this and you have alcohol involved, you do have some incidents,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Chitwood said one person suffered a head injuries. Although officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were there to control the crowd, they had trouble getting to the injured man.

“It took a while to get the medical attention to him. It took a while to get him to a landing zone where air one had to improvise to land which was a feat in itself. They landed on basically a postage stamp,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff said his agency around 50 warnings and issued eight citations for boating under the influence. Several people were arrested, according to WESH.