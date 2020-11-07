Massive great white shark pings off coast of Florida

Florida

MIAMI (WESH/WFLA) —A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of Florida, according to non-profit research company OCEARCH.

The shark, named Unama’ki, recently pinged just south of Miami.

  • Courtesy: OCEARCH
It’s one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic and the second largest shark ever tagged by OCEARCH.

OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling along a similar path as last year, a journey that took her past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.

