Massive great white shark pings off coast of Florida

MIAMI (WESH/WFLA) —A 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark has pinged off the coast of Florida, according to non-profit research company OCEARCH.

The shark, named Unama’ki, recently pinged just south of Miami.

Courtesy: OCEARCH

Courtesy: OCEARCH

It’s one of the largest sharks ever tagged in the Atlantic and the second largest shark ever tagged by OCEARCH.

2,000+lb #WhiteShark Unama’ki is now south of #Miami #Florida & right on schedule! Will she continue to move past the #FloridaKeys & into the #GulfofMexico following her same track as last year? Learn alongside our science team on the #OCEARCH Global #SharkTracker #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/dx7cYG9xFV — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 5, 2020

OCEARCH said Unama’ki could be traveling along a similar path as last year, a journey that took her past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: