Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests at Universal Orlando Resort starting Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday that face coverings will no longer be required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests starting Saturday.

“While we will not require proof of vaccination, we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy and to use face coverings if they have not been vaccinated,” the theme park said in a statement.

Just two weeks ago, Universal Orlando made changes to its mask policy saying face coverings were no longer required when outdoors, however, were still needed in all indoor locations such as shops and attractions.

Vaccinated theme park guests can also go mask-free at the following locations:

The changes in mask policies across all theme parks followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updated guidance for fully vaccinated people.