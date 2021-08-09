Mask consequences? Superintendents who violate DeSantis’ executive order could risk salary

Hillsborough County not impacted as the district provides opt-out for families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida superintendents and school board members could face “financial consequences” for going against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools, according to the governor’s office.

“For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law,” said Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary.

One Tampa Bay county that has had its fair share of financial troubles and could not afford to risk any money by violating the order is Hillsborough County.

On Saturday, Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis announced students will be asked to wear a mask starting Aug. 10, which is the first day of school, unless a parent or guardian signs a form opting them out of the requirement.

Pushaw said HCPS will avoid any penalties, thankfully, as the district has provided parents with the ultimate choice.

As of right now, Leon and Alachua counties are not providing parents with a general option to excuse their child(ren) from wearing a mask in schools like Hillsborough. According to WTXL in Tallahassee, parents of K-8 students in Leon County must submit a signed doctor’s note citing a medical reason for the child to forgo wearing a face-covering. Alachua County schools, however, will require all students to wear a mask for the first two weeks of the school year, according to WCJB.