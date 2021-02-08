Florida man tags almost 9-feet bull shark, shares amazing photos

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Martin County recently shared photos of a bull shark he said was almost 9-feet long on social media.

Eric Cormier shared the photos of the bull shark tagging from Jensen Beach in a Facebook group “Jensen Beach Locals” on Sunday.

Cormier told 8 On Your Side the photos were taken Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Jensen Beach East.

Cormier does the tagging himself to track the sharks for research. He volunteers with NOAA shark research.

“Male bull shark just short of 9 ft cruising the coast of Jensen Beach, yesterday may have been a little too close for comfort for some. Caught on Jensen Beach east, in front of the big mansion. As always, shark was tagged and safely released, promptly,” his Facebook post reads.

Bull sharks frequent primarily shallow, coastal water, including the Gulf of Mexico. They are also common in lagoons, bays, river mouths and can also enter into fresh water. They can grow to be about 11 1/2 feet.

NOAA Fisheries participates in a shark conservation and “apex predators program” to study these animals to “ensure long-term sustainability of the species,” according to the NOAA Fisheries website.

