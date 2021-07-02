“To this day I never saw them apart:” Married couple of 58 years died together in bed during Surfside collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NBC 6 South Florida) — Brian Lozano’s grandparents Gladys and Antonio were among the first to be recovered and identified in the Champlain Tower collapse, something their grandson does not take for granted.

“I’m finally at peace, and I really hope for other families to get that sense of peace, knowing that I got that sense of closure,” he said.

Brian said Gladys and Antonio were found in bed together— and just the thought of that puts Brian at ease because it’s a tragic, but beautiful ending to their fairy tale love story, which would marked 59 years this July.

“They couldn’t stand a moment without each other,” he said. “To this day I never saw them apart.”

The Lozano family did not go to Surfside to meet President Joe Biden, but Brian watched his remarks and found comfort in his words.

“He’s giving the word of hope, and that’s literally what I got from the entire speech,” he said.

That’s hope for other families who still don’t have closure and hope for a miracle that someone may be alive. Brian said it’s that same feeling that carried him through the most agonizing days of his life, and said it’s refreshing to see politics set aside.

“When it comes down to life and our safety for a loving person, we have to band together and stay strong to heal together,” he said.