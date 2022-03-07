Married Florida bicyclists found dead on side of road with throats slashed, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Daytona Beach are investigating after they say two bicyclists were found dead on the side of the road with slashed throats, WESH 2 News reported.

According to WESH, the pair, who are married, were riding their bikes home from Main Street, the center of Bike Week, when they were attacked.

The couple was found dead a couple blocks away in what was initially thought to be a hit-and-run incident. Police later learned their throats had been slashed.

It’s unclear how long their bodies had been on the road before the officers found them.

Police don’t believe the couple was robbed.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Jakari Young said. “We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”

Police are still searching for a suspect, who is believed to be a man wearing light colored pants and carrying a backpack. No further details about the man were provided.

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call 386-671-5257 with tips.