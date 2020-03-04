Markeith Loyd will use insanity defense during trial for Orlando officer’s killing

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys say in court papers they will use the insanity defense during the upcoming trail of a 44-year-old Florida man accused of killing a police officer.

Markeith Loyd is scheduled to stand trial in May for the Jan. 9, 2017, death of Lt. Debra Clayton as she tried to arrest him for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon a month earlier.

Last year jurors found Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in Dixon’s death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Defense experts testified then that Loyd suffers from mental illnesses.