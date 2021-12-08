Markeith Loyd sentencing: Jury recommends death penalty for convicted Florida cop killer

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — On Wednesday, a jury recommended convicted killer Markeith Loyd be given the death penalty, but a judge will make the final call.

Loyd asked for the judge to sentence him today before he was ordered out of the courtroom. Loyd said “I love you” to his family before leaving.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon released a statement, saying in part: “In the years since her death Lieutenant Clayton’s loved ones and entire OPD family waited for the day when the defendant would be held accountable for his heinous crimes. He will now face the highest penalty provided by law.”

Rolon thanked the jury for their service.

“Lt. Clayton believed in building relationships with the community. We will always remember our friend & coworker, & will do our best to live her legacy,” the Orlando police department wrote on Twitter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Clayton’s sacrifice “will never be forgotten.”

Loyd has been convicted of killing Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Closing arguments in Markeith Loyd’s sentencing hearing wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

But before the jury was handed the case — Loyd was almost thrown out of the courtroom for complaining out loud.

“Am I going to hear another word out of you?” Judge Leticia Marques asked Loyd. “If he talks again, he’s out.”

Loyd was allowed to stay.