Markeith Loyd sentenced to death for killing Florida police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Florida man to death for fatally shooting an Orlando police officer while he was on the run for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Jurors in November found Markeith Loyd guilty in the January 2017 death of Lt. Debra Clayton, and unanimously recommended a death sentence during a hearing in December.

Circuit Judge Leticia Marques announced her decision during a brief hearing Thursday.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence for killing Sade Dixon, his former girlfriend, a month before 42-year-old Clayton was killed.

