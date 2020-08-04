‘Marion’ the rehabilitated manatee released by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released an adult female manatee back into Florida waters Tuesday morning.

The manatee, named “Marion,” after the county she was rescued in, was found on May 18 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, with the help of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute.

Marion was found to be excessively buoyant and was suspected of having a GI tract issue.

She was taken to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and treated for dehydration and her health and buoyancy quickly improved.

The zoo released Marion at the mouth of the run from Silver Glen Springs, near where she was rescued, but where there was less boat traffic and she could get right out to open water.

Marion is the 15th manatee released from the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center.

If you discover an injured marine mammal, call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-3922 (FWCC) or dial *FWC on a cell phone.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: