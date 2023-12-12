TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Southwest Florida vacationers can now get a taste of Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” lifestyle.

Margaritaville Resort opened in Fort Myers Beach on Monday, 14 months after Hurricane Ian devastated the region and its tourism industry.

According to a NBC affiliate WBBH, the resort has hired nearly 400 people, many of whom lost their jobs after Ian. It’s the first large beachside resort built on the island in two decades, and according to the developers, Monday’s grand opening was nearly 10 years in the making.

“Anytime you can bring more people to an area, it benefits everybody,” Jay Johnson, President and CEO of the Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, told WBBH. “This is the first major step of recovery for the beach.”

The $200 million project is expected to bring tons of tourists to Fort Myers Beach. Nearby businesses owners are looking forward to a potential uptick in business.

“We’ve been excited since they were groundbreaking and when they started to build it. We knew it was going to draw more people into the area,” Yo! Taco employee Doug Kolbjornsen told WBBH.