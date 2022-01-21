Margaritaville opens RV resort, cabana cabins in Auburndale

Florida

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — This week, Margaritaville celebrated the grand opening of Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Cabana Cabins Auburndale, Central Florida.

Located roughly an hour southwest of Orlando and just outside of Lakeland, Camp Margaritaville is said to be the ideal spot to enjoy theme parks, attractions and all the amenities Central Florida has to offer.

The camp’s atmosphere offers a tiki bar, firepits, resort pool, entertainment stage, putting course, playground, dog parks and an arcade. guests can also go hiking, biking, and sightseeing.

“Auburndale is an amazing place to work, live, and play, and now, Camp Margaritaville provides a beautiful place to visit, relax, and enjoy our wonderful city, Polk County, and Central Florida,” Dorothea Taylor Bogert, Mayor of Auburndale said. “We are excited!”

For more information, visit campmargaritavilleauburndale.com.

