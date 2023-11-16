Related video: Jimmy Buffett fans gather in Key West to honor his legacy following his death.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grab your sunglasses, and a cheeseburger, because this is paradise!

The Margaritaville Beach Resort is opening in Fort Myers just in time for the holiday season on the Gulf.

The resort located at 251 Crescent Street on Fort Myers Beach announced its grand opening on Dec. 21.

Guests will be able to make reservations beginning that day, as the resort opens 245 guest rooms on a 7.25-acre-long resort right on the beach.

Courtesy: Priority Marketing

The resort features six bars and restaurants, live entertainment, exclusive pool decks, golfing, a lagoon-style pool, the St. Somewhere Spa, and more.

The resort offers Buffett-themed rooms and restaurants like the “Son of a Sailor Suite” and the “5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill.”

To top off this ultimate island getaway experience, the resort offers a 43,000-square-foot Sunset Terrace.

“Whether a family vacation, romantic escape, getaway with friends, special events or corporate meetings, Margaritaville Beach Resort offers something for everyone,” said David Cesario, general manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach. “Our team looks forward to being part of the Fort Myers Beach community and transporting guests into a vacation state of mind.”

The resort is dedicated to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who passed away on Sept. 1 from cancer. Buffett was not only known for his music but his carefree, “island escapism” lifestyle.

For more resort information, or to book your stay, visit margaritavilleresorts.com.