Mardi Gras continues with good food, fun throughout Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – The party is continuing at Universal Orlando Resort when it comes to Mardi Gras festivities.

The theme park is celebrating through March 28, honoring the most iconic Carnaval festivities across the globe.

Guests can enjoy food from numerous countries. The festival features more than 70 dishes and beverages from 30 different locations. Those attending the festivities can also see intricately-detailed Mardi Gras floats stationed throughout the park, as well as dancers and stilt performers.

A new Mardi Gras Tribute Store will sell merchandise inspired by the celebration.

“The culinary journey,” as Universal Orlando describes the festivities, will feature Cajun cuisine, including crawfish broil, jambalaya and beignets. Pernil and mofongo from Puerto Rico, pholourie from Trinidad and Tobago and other delicacies from Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Italy and France will also be on the menu.

Carnaval-themed menus will be featured at Universal’s CityWalk and at various resort hotels as well.

Coronavirus screenings remain in place throughout Universal Orlando Resort, including temperature checks and the requirement for guests to continue to wear face coverings when not actively eating or drinking.