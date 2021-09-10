Manhunt underway after woman, infant found dead in car, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Orange County deputies say they are looking for a gunman after two people, including a 1-year-old girl, were found dead in a car.

Deputies said Doujon Griffiths, 21, is accused of shooting Massania Malcolm, 20, and Malcolm’s boyfriend who is recovering in a hospital.

A family member of the victim contacted law enforcement, saying that they were unable to contact the victim’s girlfriend Massania Malcolm and infant daughter Jordania.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies his girlfriend may have also been shot, but Griffiths drove off with his girlfriend and child.

Authorities said Griffiths, who is wanted at this time, had been staying with the couple.