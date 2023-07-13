TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two manatees were released back into the waters on Wednesday, months after being found sick from red tide.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit rescued the manatees in early May.

The first manatee, Padilla, was rescued off the shore of Pine Island. The 590-pound female was found floating, sick with red tide.

The second manatee, Corozone, was found by boats near St. James City. The 910-pound male manatee was also sick from red tide.

Both of the manatees were rehabilitated by SeaWorld Orlando and were released at Demere Key.