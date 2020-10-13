Manatee mother, calf released into Hobe Sound after 10 months rehabilitating

(WFLA) – A mother and calf pair of manatees were were released on Tuesday in Hobe Sound, after being rehabilitated for 10 months at Miami Seaquarium.

Teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute helped with the release.

The adult female manatee measured 11 1/2 feet long and weighed approximately 1,700 lbs at the time of rescue.

Her calf was almost 5 1/2 feet long and approximately 100 lbs at rescue.

Floridians and visitors can learn more about manatees and their safety by going online.

