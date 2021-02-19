Man, woman accused of grooming Lakeland teen for prostitution

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a convicted pimp and his alleged accomplice are in custody, accused of grooming an 18-year-old from Lakeland for prostitution.

An arrest report says 32-year-old Saint Matthew Hopson and 19-year-old Atilia Cleto Thomas each face charges of felony human trafficking and forcing, compelling and coercing someone to become a prostitute.

An arrest report says Hopson met the teen on Facebook Dating on Jan. 14 and began grooming her, bringing her to Miami and having her pose for escort service photos.

He drove her home a month later after she refused to do prostitution.

Formal charges are set to be filed later this month.