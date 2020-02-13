Man who shot, killed former coworker at Orlando outlet mall still on the run

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Orlando Police

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Police say they are still searching for a man who shot and killed a former coworker after his recent firing from an Orlando outlet mall.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Under Armour store at the Orlando Premium Outlets on International Drive. Orlando police said Eunice Marie Vazquez, 37, a store manager, was killed by recently fired employee, Daniel Everett.

According to police, Everett was fired Monday returned to the store Monday night when he allegedly shot and killed Vazquez.

Witnesses told WESH 2 News that Everett calmly walked into the store and moved to the area where Vazquez was standing and fired a bullet into her.

Customers hid in dressings rooms as one employee ran over to the Reebok store for help.

According to police, Everett had created a list in which he named other employees. Police said they immediately made it a priority to keep those individuals safe.

Sources tell WESH 2 News that Everett was not well-liked at the store and that multiple employees, including Vazquez, had filed complaints against him.

The Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in St. Cloud, and the U.S. Marshals Office are actively searching for Everett.

Police also made sure that Everett’s wife and child were safe.

The house where Everett lives was crawling with investigators Tuesday trying to figure out why he killed his former co-worker.

Police said Under Armour management was cooperative with the investigation.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando police.

Everett is 46-years-old, very tall, and driving a charcoal grey Kia Sorento.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"

Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chad Chronister gives update on Barrington Middle School situation"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School

Thumbnail for the video titled "No active threat: Deputies investigating report of gunshot at Barrington Middle School"

Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Barrington parent responds to false alarm at child's school"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss