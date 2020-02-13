Man who shot, killed former coworker at Orlando outlet mall still on the run

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Police say they are still searching for a man who shot and killed a former coworker after his recent firing from an Orlando outlet mall.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Under Armour store at the Orlando Premium Outlets on International Drive. Orlando police said Eunice Marie Vazquez, 37, a store manager, was killed by recently fired employee, Daniel Everett.

According to police, Everett was fired Monday returned to the store Monday night when he allegedly shot and killed Vazquez.

Witnesses told WESH 2 News that Everett calmly walked into the store and moved to the area where Vazquez was standing and fired a bullet into her.

Customers hid in dressings rooms as one employee ran over to the Reebok store for help.

According to police, Everett had created a list in which he named other employees. Police said they immediately made it a priority to keep those individuals safe.

*PLEASE SHARE* ARMED and DANGEROUS: Daniel Everett is the suspect in the Under Armour Outlet store homicide on 2/10/20. Do not approach him if you see him. Immediately call law enforcement at 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RA7jMkxCDa — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 12, 2020

Detectives have received information that the Under Armor homicide suspect’s Kia Sorento is actually dark/charcoal gray. This is a stock photo closer in color to the suspect’s vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ND7QfLHJx9 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 11, 2020

Sources tell WESH 2 News that Everett was not well-liked at the store and that multiple employees, including Vazquez, had filed complaints against him.

The Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, authorities in St. Cloud, and the U.S. Marshals Office are actively searching for Everett.

Police also made sure that Everett’s wife and child were safe.

The house where Everett lives was crawling with investigators Tuesday trying to figure out why he killed his former co-worker.

Police said Under Armour management was cooperative with the investigation.

Everett is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando police.

Everett is 46-years-old, very tall, and driving a charcoal grey Kia Sorento.

