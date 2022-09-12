MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28-year-old Florida man who was arrested and accused of shooting a police officer Friday claimed he thought authorities were members of the Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings, according to reports.

The incident began when officers with the Melbourne Police Department conducted a well-being check following several 911 calls that were made from a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel near the Melbourne Airport.

Police said Lukas Alves, 28, and another person were in the hotel room when hotel management knocked on the door to ask them about a 911 hang-up call.

That’s when someone in the room shouted, “There are a bunch of armed gunmen, and I’m going to die,” according to a report from WKMG.

When police arrived, Alves refused to open the door and instead asked police for thier badge numbers. Authorities said Alves and the other person then began to countdown from three before they fired one round through the door, striking an officer in the chest.

Officials said the bullet hit the officer in his vest, saving his life.

After returning fire, Alves and the other person in the room were taken into custody.

Alves was charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, shooting into an occupied building, and use of a firearm during a felony.