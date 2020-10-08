LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Man who camped on private Disney island fined $100

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Orange County Corrections

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama man arrested for camping out on a shuttered Disney World island has been fined $100 and banned from the Florida theme park for life.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 42-year-old Richard McGuire pleaded no contest to trespassing under a plea agreement in Orange County, Florida.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found McGuire on Disney’s abandoned Discovery Island in April.

The man, originally from Mobile, Alabama, said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him and told a deputy he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite “no trespassing” signs.

Discovery Island had been a zoological park before it was closed in 1999.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss