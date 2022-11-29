TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man upset over his estranged wife’s new relationship shot and killed her boyfriend Monday in a Miami Beach apartment, according to reports.

Officers first responded to the shooting around 7:45 a.m. where they found 41-year-old Jose Aranibar-Camacho walking outside the apartment holding a gun with blood on his hands.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the 41-year-old told officers he shot his wife and her killed her boyfriend in the apartment. Once inside, officers found the boyfriend with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

While inside the apartment authorities found a 2-year-old girl who wasn’t harmed. WTVJ reported the child is the daughter of Aranibar-Camacho and his wife.

“Thankfully the child is OK, and she’s fine — it is a very traumatic situation for a child to experience the incident that just occurred, but thankfully, so far she is OK,” Miami-Dade Police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Following his arrest, Aranibar-Camacho confessed to the shooting, adding he was angry that his wife was in a relationship with another man, the media outlet reported. Authorities said Aranibar-Camacho wanted “to take the male victim’s soul.”

WTVJ reported that Aranibar-Camacho even left a note as his home detailing the planned shooting and apologizing to his family the night before.

His daughter was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Aranibar-Camacho was arrested on first-degree murder, attempted murder and child neglect charges. He was held without bond.