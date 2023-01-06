TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old man wanted by Connecticut authorities for vehicular manslaughter was arrested in Florida Thursday while playing bingo at church, according to authorities.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said “a getaway wasn’t in the cards” for Michael Matthew Talbot, 24, of Greenwich, Conn., after he was spotted in Collier County playing bingo on Marco Island Thursday night.

Deputies received information that Talbot was wanted on two counts of vehicular manslaughter by the Stamford Police Department. They also learned he was nearby.

Deputies said they found Talbot around 8:15 p.m. playing bingo with family members at San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road.

He was arrested without incident.

Talbot was sent to the Collier County jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut. The sheriff’s office said he will be held on $1 million bond.