Man wanted after beating, pushing wife in front of tractor-trailer on I-75, FHP says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly beating his wife along Interstate 75 and leaving her in a travel lane to get run over by a tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say 45-year-old Joey Edward Morgan of Summerfield, Florida was with his wife, who was driving along I-75 when her tire blew out. Another witness in the truck told troopers that Morgan then yanked the steering wheel, nearly causing his wife to fully lose control.

The group reportedly came to a stop along the shoulder of the roadway in Pasco County and an argument ensued.

The argument eventually devolved into Morgan walking around to the passenger side door, pulling his wife out by the hair, and throwing her onto a travel lane of I-75, FHP officials say.

Witnesses told troopers Morgan began to headbutt his wife, then punched her several times before again pushing her into the travel lanes and into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. Witnesses said Morgan repeatedly told his wife that he was going to kill her.

According to the FHP, the tractor-trailer had to take evasive action to avoid hitting the woman.

Witnesses said Morgan ran into the wooded area beside the interstate when he saw troopers begin to respond to the incident.

FHP troopers and Pasco County deputies searched the area, but did not find him. FHP has since been granted a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder.

If you know where Joey Morgan is, you’re urged to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: