TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man discovered an invasive lizard in his backyard last week that is believed to be an Argentine black and white Tegu lizard.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, Gary Nunn of Orlando wasn’t too fond of finding the exotic animal. He even used a small cage and cat food to trap the lizard.

“I don’t want them running around terrorizing my cats,” Nunn said, “They don’t belong here.”

Ron Magill with Zoo Miami told WESH that these lizards are likely the result of pets that got out or were released. Magill confirmed that the animal was a Tegu lizard, an invasive animal that is slowly migrating up the state of Florida.

The state of Florida even added Tegu lizards to the state’s prohibited list in 2021.

Tegus are a concern for small animals, especially animal eggs. Magill warns people to keep an eye out for their animal’s safety.