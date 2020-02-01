Man ‘threatened’ over his anti-Trump golf cart in the Villages

Florida

by: WESH 2

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH 2) — A man in the Villages who is not shy about his criticism of President Donald Trump said he recently found a threatening note on his door.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report called it a vague threat. The man who received it said he believes it was because of his golf cart with anti-Trump messages!

“I’m the one guy they can’t intimidate, I’m right back in your face if you give me a hard time,” Ed McGinty said.

McGinty stands out in The Villages as he cruises through the square in his golf cart clad with anti-Trump rhetoric.

Trump carried The Villages with more than 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

“There are some people so far to the right, they think they can intimidate the Democrats and they do a pretty good job of intimidating the Democrats,” McGinty said.

He said the reaction to his golf cart has been split.

“People go by and give me a thumbs up, others give me the middle finger,” he said.

But this week McGinty said it got more personal when he found a note on his door saying he needed to be careful if his family is important to him.

“If anybody’s got a problem with me, come to me, don’t go after my wife because she has nothing to do with this,” McGinty said.

WESH-TV

McGinty said he still has ‘remove Trump’ on the back of his cart and ‘dump Trump’ on his hat, but he said he made a deal to tone down the signs to be less insulting.

While he had supporters, one man told WESH 2 News McGinty is an “agitator.”

Others commented on his message.

“I see a lot of pro-Trump ones, but they don’t have negative things about the other parties,” one person said.

McGinty said he just wants to see the country come back together.

“I just hope we can all get back together as a country. We need to do this. We need to get back together.”

