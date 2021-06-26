Man suspected of shooting Florida officer found in Atlanta treehouse

ATLANTA (WESH) — The man suspected of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head has been taken into custody, police said.

The arrest of Othal Wallace was announced by the Daytona Beach Police Department early Saturday morning.

Wallace was taken into custody near Atlanta and was found hiding in a treehouse on a property affiliated with an organization called NFAC.

The FBI, U.S. Marshalls and Homeland Security assisted in Wallace’s arrest.

Raynor approached Wallace on Wednesday night while Wallace was sitting in a car parked at an apartment complex. He asked Wallace if he lived at the apartment complex.

Body camera video shows the suspect suddenly pulling out a gun and shooting Raynor.

“This guy is heartless,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. “I mean, his heart is pure malice. He could care less. He did that with zero remorse, zero remorse.”