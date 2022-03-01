Man suffers fractured jaw after metal object smashes windshield on Florida roadway

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (NBC) — A North Carolina couple is seeking answers after a freak accident in North Fort Myers.

A 15 to 20-pound metal object flung through the windshield of Billie Jean and Ian Beaver’s truck. The object, believed to be a brake drum hit Ian, a 20-year Army veteran in the mouth as he was driving.

The impact knocked Beaver unconscious as his foot lay on the gas pedal. The couple crashed into another car, then spun across the road.

The couple feels lucky to be alive. While Billie Jean has minor leg injuries, Beaver is suffering from multiple face fractures and his jaw is wired shut. He was placed on a ventilator for almost a week.

“He was unconscious and I thought he was gone. I thought he was dead. I felt the truck going faster and I look down and his foot is on the accelerator,” Jean said.

Now, Billie Jean hopes whoever was behind the crash will come forward to bring the family closure.

“We’d really love to find out whose truck it was. Not only for our sake but hopefully it doesn’t cause any more wrecks,” Jean said,