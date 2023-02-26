ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An investigation has been launched following a deadly crash in Orange County on Saturday, according to reports.

NBC Affiliate WESH stated that a pedestrian was hit by a car near Rio Grande Avenue and 24th Street.

Upon arrival, Orange County Fire Rescue officials located the man who’d been hit with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound” along with crash injuries, the outlet said.

According to WESH, the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The male victim has yet to be identified. FHP troopers are actively working to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.