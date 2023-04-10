TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old Florida man faces up to 30 years behind bars after stealing over $150,000 in donations from several churches, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said 34-year-old Ionut Vaduva, of Orlando, stole checks made payable to various religious institutions by swiping them from mail receptacles at churches located throughout the state.

Authorities said Vaduva then used ATM machines to deposit the stolen checks into various bank accounts he controlled.

“In total, Vaduva deposited more than $150,000 in stolen donation checks into his accounts,” the attorney’s office said in a news release.

Vaduva was charged with 11 counts of bank fraud and 2 counts of aggravated identity theft. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison on each bank fraud count, a consecutive minimum mandatory penalty of 2 years imprisonment for each aggravated identity theft count, and payment of restitution to his victims.