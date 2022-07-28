TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and shooting where only a dollar was taken from the victim.

Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, the incident occurred on July 21 at 4:35 a.m. The victim and his friend were sitting on the steps of their apartment building when the robber approached and demanded money.

The man then shot the victim in the chest and took $1 from the victim and the wallet of the witness before running away.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit, where he is currently in an induced coma.

The police department’s composite sketch artist created a depiction of the wanted man.

Courtesy: Miami Beach Police

He is described as being between the ages of 28-32, 5’05” to 5’8″ tall, with a medium build. He has dark hair with lighter coloring in the tips. The witnesses told police the man had a tattoo on the right side of his neck, leading from below his right ear down, possibly a tribal tattoo or Chinese or Japanese symbols.

He was last seen wearing a zippered track suit-style jacket and black athletic pants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.