TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a man in North Miami Beach one week before he was set to get married.

According to North Miami Beach police, officers were called to the Wendy’s restaurant, located at 25 NE 167 Street, Sunday morning after a man in his 40s was found dead in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified by friends as Hershy Schwartz, said they believe he was shot Saturday night

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Schwartz was originally from New York and lived in South Florida for about 12 years.

WTVJ said Schwartz was an active member in his Orthodox Jewish community, serving as a lead member of an organization that offers help to those in need.

“The things that he was known for was his ability to give dignity in death, and it’s unfortunate that his friends had to do the same thing for him yesterday, which was literally a week before his wedding,” friend Yehuda Kaploun said.

Detectives said they are working to uncover a motive in their investigation.