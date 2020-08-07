Man shot by Orange County deputy in Florida Mall parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man was shot by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy Friday in a parking lot at the Florida Mall, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies contacted a group of four people in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot because one of the individuals had an active warrant and is considered a person of interest in a recent shooting in the county.

One of the people ran and was eventually shot by a deputy. Mina said the person shot was in possession of a stolen Glock handgun.

The man shot is in his 20s and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was in surgery Friday afternoon, Mina said.

No deputies were hurt.

Mina said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy’s use of force.

Mina said the deputy involved in the shooting has been with the sheriff’s office for “12 or 13 years.”