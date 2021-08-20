Man serving life sentence for sex crimes charged in Florida teen’s 1985 death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DNA evidence helped investigators match the 1985 kidnapping, sexual assault and death of a 17-year-old Florida girl to a man already serving two life sentences in Michigan.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference late Thursday that 59-year-old David Nelson Austin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in the stabbing death of Leslie McCray.

Her family has waited nearly 36 years for an arrest. Cold case detectives went to Michigan to interview Austin.

Additional tests were done to confirm the DNA match. Now they’re awaiting word on when he could be brought to Florida to face charges.