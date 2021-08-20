Man serving life sentence for sex crimes charged in Florida teen’s 1985 death

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DNA evidence helped investigators match the 1985 kidnapping, sexual assault and death of a 17-year-old Florida girl to a man already serving two life sentences in Michigan.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Chief T.K. Waters said during a news conference late Thursday that 59-year-old David Nelson Austin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed kidnapping and sexual battery in the stabbing death of Leslie McCray.

Her family has waited nearly 36 years for an arrest. Cold case detectives went to Michigan to interview Austin.

Additional tests were done to confirm the DNA match. Now they’re awaiting word on when he could be brought to Florida to face charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss