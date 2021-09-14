Man serving life sentence charged with Florida teen’s murder in 2002 cold case

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — A man serving a life sentence in Florida has been charged with stabbing a 15-year-old girl to death in 2002, according to Miramar police.

WTVJ reports that on May 22, 2002, Farrah Carter, 15, was found dead in her own home from multiple stab wounds. Farrah’s mother and sister returned that night only to find a bloody scene left by a violent struggle, police said.

Police say Joseph L. Pollard, 56, ws indicted with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Carter nearly 20 years ago. Pollard was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted on armed robbery, attempted kidnapping and burglary with assault charges in a Miami-Dade case, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

“We interviewed Joseph Pollard,” Det. Joe Tomlin said. “He denies involvement. He denies that he knows the victim, all of the victim’s family. There’s no association between him and any of the family members and any of her associates.”

We are pleased to announce recent developments in the 2002 homicide of 15-year-old Farrah Carter. With the advancement of DNA technology and the diligence and hard work of detectives, Joseph L. Pollard, was indicted with first degree murder.

The Miramar Police Department says DNA technology improvements allowed them to link Pollard to blood left at the scene after the suspect was cut in the struggle. However, police say they do not know what the suspect’s motive was.

Farrah’s mother, Kim Battle, said in a news conference Tuesday that while breakthrough is pleasing in a sense, it is still heartbreaking to think about what Farrah’s life would have been if she lived.

Meanwhile, Farrah’s father, Tony Carter, said his life can finally begin again after years of struggling with his daughter’s murder for 19 years.