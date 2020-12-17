Man sentenced to 12 years for hit-and-run crash that killed UCF student

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WESH) — A 26-year-old man who fatally struck a University of Central Florida student as she walked near campus has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Yousuf Hasan received his 12-year term Wednesday after pleading no contest in Orange County Court to leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The judge also sentenced Hassan to eight years of probation and 120 hours of community service. His license will also be suspended for five years once he is released from prison.

Authorities say he ran over a curb and struck 21-year-old London Harrell in June 2019 as she was walking home from a bar along a grass shoulder off the road.

Police body camera footage showed Hasan failing a sobriety test. He apologized in court and said he thinks of Harrell every day.