TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man was caught on camera stealing meat from grocery stores at knifepoint, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Alberto Betancourt, 36, is accused of being a serial thief for robberies at Publix, Tropical Supermarkets, and Marshalls in the Miami-Dade area.

According to the report, Betancourt filled a large backpack with meats and pulled a knife when a manager confronted him.

On another occasion, the suspect went to a Publix and filled a large bag of meat products. When customers approached him, Betancourt again pulled out a knife.

A police report obtained by WTVJ claimed at one point Betancourt said he was homeless and stole food because he was hungry.

Betancourt was charged with petit theft, armed robbery, grand theft in the third degree, and dealing in stolen property. Jail records show he has a long history of petit theft.