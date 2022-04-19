ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 49-year-old man has been arrested after robbing a central Florida Hungry Howies pizza shop and holding an employee hostage for more than seven hours.

Altamonte Springs police say the standoff started around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The man’s wife called police and said he at the pizza shop and threatening suicide. He let all but one employee leave.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s SWAT team entered the building and escorted the man out.

The hostage was also brought to safety.

The man is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.