MIAMI (WFLA) — A man on a flight from Florida to Washington, D.C. was arrested after attacking a United Airlines crew while allegedly on drugs last Tuesday, according to an NBC report.

An affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia said that one hour into the flight, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla began wandering around the plane, running through the aisle, clapping loudly, and yelling obscene statements.

The NBC report said Sevilla even “broke a small plastic piece off the bathroom door” while someone was inside, as stated in the affidavit.

The man was also accused of violating other passengers’ personal space and even grabbing a child’s arm.

When flight attendants asked the suspect to sit down, he got on the floor before assaulting a female attendant by grabbing her chest, authorities said.

Passengers, other attendants, and a law enforcement officer intervened to restrain the suspect, but he twisted the arm of a second flight attendant during the altercation, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said the group managed to handcuff him, at which point he continued to scream for the rest of the flight.

Law enforcement and the FBI arrested Sevilla after the plane landed. Authorities said when he was questioned by the FBI, Sevilla said he took psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms” before boarding at the Miami International Airport.

NBC reported that he remembered “being out of his seat, being loud, and touching people.” According to the affidavit, this wasn’t his first time taking the mushrooms, and Sevilla apologized for his behavior.

A United Airlines statement obtained by NBC thanked the crew for its professionalism and said the airline has checked up on the employees.