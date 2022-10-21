JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old man who was named in an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Florida girl has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a child, among other alleged offenses.

Duval County Jail records show Jesse Hammersla was booked on Friday morning. The Amber Alert was issued out of Columbia County, stating that Hammersla and the girl may be in the Jacksonville area. It was cancelled about 90 minutes later.

Hammersla was charged with four counts of sexual battery on a minor older than 12 but younger than 18, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of driving on a suspended license.

WJXT reported a large police presence at a shopping center in the Mayport area of town on Thursday night, which they said was connected to the Amber Alert. WJXT reported that Columbia County Sheriff’s Office originally posted about the missing teen on Wednesday, saying she was missing and was believed to have run away with another teen girl.

Hammersla is being held without bond at the Duval County Jail. Police did not say if the charges were connected to the Amber Alert.