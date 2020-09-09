LIVE NOW /
Man leads federal authorities on jet ski chase in Miami

Florida
MIAMI (NBC) – A man who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals led authorities on a jet ski chase in Miami with part of the chase captured on a cell phone camera.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a man operating a jet ski fled from officers after being pulled over around 8 p.m. Monday near a local tourist attraction called the Haulover Sandbar.

FWC said they were working in conjunction with Hallandale Beach Police and the U.S. Marshal Service to capture the man.

The suspect, who has not been identified is currently in custody but authorities did not release any information on what charges he would be facing.

