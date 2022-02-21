Man kills 2 people, 2 dogs, himself in Florida home

PORT ST. LUCIE (AP) — Officials say police are investigating after a man fatally shot two people, two dogs and himself at a Florida home.

Port St. Lucie police say a roommate returned to the home Sunday night and discovered the dead people.

Officials say the roommate left the house and called 911.

Officers responded and found the three humans and two pets dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators didn’t immediately identify the deceased people.

Officials said a 52-year-old man shot and killed a 33-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and the two dogs and then shot and killed himself.

Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this shooting.

