Man killed in Florida Publix was buying lottery tickets before shooting, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities on Monday released an arrest report detailing what happened when an argument turned into a shooting at a Florida Publix store Saturday night.
Police said the victim, 50-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro, was buying lottery tickets before the shooting, according to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ.
While making his purchase, Pineyro was approached by Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, who started arguing with him as a line formed behind them, according to the report.
Police said Pineyro lunged at Lugo-Gutierrez but lost his balance.
After regaining his bearings, Pineyro approached Lugo-Gutierrez again. In response, Lugo-Gutierrez lifted his shirt, pulled out a gun from his waistband, and fatally shot Pineyro in the chest, according to police.
Police said the suspect told them Pineyro did not have a weapon when she was shot.
Lugo-Gutierrez was charged with second-degree murder.