Man killed in Florida Publix was buying lottery tickets before shooting, police say

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities on Monday released an arrest report detailing what happened when an argument turned into a shooting at a Florida Publix store Saturday night.

Police said the victim, 50-year-old Franklyn Jose Pineyro, was buying lottery tickets before the shooting, according to a report by NBC affiliate WTVJ.

While making his purchase, Pineyro was approached by Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, 51, who started arguing with him as a line formed behind them, according to the report.

Police said Pineyro lunged at Lugo-Gutierrez but lost his balance.

Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez, the suspect in the Florida Publix shooting (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

After regaining his bearings, Pineyro approached Lugo-Gutierrez again. In response, Lugo-Gutierrez lifted his shirt, pulled out a gun from his waistband, and fatally shot Pineyro in the chest, according to police.

Police said the suspect told them Pineyro did not have a weapon when she was shot.

Lugo-Gutierrez was charged with second-degree murder.

