TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died Saturday after a skydiving incident in Titusville, according to first responders.

The Titusville Fire Department said the incident was reported in the area of Merry Lane near the Arthur-Dunn Airpark.

Titusville police said the incident happened at about 12:25 p.m. The victim’s body was found still in parachute attire on someone’s lawn.

The department said the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.