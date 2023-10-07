TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died Saturday after a skydiving incident in Titusville, according to first responders.
The Titusville Fire Department said the incident was reported in the area of Merry Lane near the Arthur-Dunn Airpark.
Titusville police said the incident happened at about 12:25 p.m. The victim’s body was found still in parachute attire on someone’s lawn.
The department said the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.
