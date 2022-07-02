MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with murder after allegedly killing a hotel employee in Miami Beach after being asked to leave early Friday morning, police said.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the shooting happened just after midnight after Brandon Burris, 29, tried trying to sneak into the hotel’s nightclub.

After he was caught multiple times, Burris was asked to leave by the hotel’s front desk employee, 50-year-old Dion David Moore.

The two men got into an argument that escalated when Burris pulled out a gun and shot the employee more than six times before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Officers said Moore died from his injuries after he was taken to a hospital.

Officers found Burris a short time later and arrested him on a second-degree murder charge.